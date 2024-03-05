Home / Companies / News / Air India restarts flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv after five months

Air India restarts flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv after five months

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Air India has restarted flights from the national capital to Tel Aviv after suspending the services for nearly five months due to tensions in the wake of the Israeli city coming under attack by Hamas militants.

The Tata group-owned carrier recommenced the flight on March 3, an airline spokesperson said on Tuesday.

For now, the flights from Delhi to Tel Aviv will be operated by a Boeing 787 aircraft three times a week -- Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, the spokesperson said.

Air India had suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv starting from October 7, 2023, in the wake of the Hamas attack on the Israeli city.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Israel issued an advisory on Tuesday, urging its nationals to move to safer areas in the country.

The advisory comes a day after a missile fired from Lebanon killed one Indian and injured two others.

"In view of the prevailing security situation and local safety advisories, all Indian nationals in Israel, especially those working in or visiting border areas in the north and south, are advised to relocate to safe areas within Israel," the mission said in an advisory posted on various social media platforms.

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:55 PM IST

