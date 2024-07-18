Air India's Delhi to San Francisco flight diverted to Russia due to glitch

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

According to the information, the aircraft has landed safely and airline officials are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of until the next course of action is decided

Air India
Press Trust of India General News
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue, the airline said.
In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.

The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

"Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason," Air India said in the post.
"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.
Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

