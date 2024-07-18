IOB, UCO Bank likely to raise funds through QIP route next month

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) and UCO Bank are likely to raise funds from the market through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route next month, while Punjab & Sind Bank is likely to follow suit later in the current financial year towards meeting the public shareholding norm of 25 per cent.

When a public sector unit raises funds through QIP, the money goes directly to the state-owned company as it involves the issuance of new shares, whereas in the case of an offer for sale (OFS), the money raised goes to the government as it involves the sale of existing shares.



An email query sent to the Finance Ministry, UCO Bank, IOB, and Punjab & Sind Bank remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

A senior executive of public sector lender UCO Bank said on condition of anonymity that the bank is planning to raise Rs 2,000 crore through QIP next month.

“If the prices are favourable, the bank will explore reducing the Government of India’s shareholding. Although we do not need any capital at the moment, our capital adequacy is 16.98 per cent as of March 31, 2024. This is the first tranche of fundraising out of the Rs 4,000 crore approval from the board of directors. We expect to complete this by next month after final approval from the DFS (Department of Financial Services),” said the senior bank official requesting anonymity.



Currently, the Government of India holds 95.39 per cent of stakes in UCO Bank.

“We expect to dilute more than 5 per cent of our stakes depending on market conditions,” said another senior official.

A senior official of IOB said the bank is planning to raise Rs 5,000 crore next month. “We hope to dilute over 10 per cent of the stake through the QIP this year. Our shareholders have already approved the Rs 5,000 crore fundraise in the AGM (Annual General Meeting). We have sent the application to the DFS and are hoping for the final go-ahead soon,” said the senior bank official.