Air India signs multi-year engine services agreement with CFM International

Air India on Thursday signed a multi-year services agreement with CFM International for its entire fleet of Leap engines.

The airline also finalised and signed an agreement with CFM International -- which is a joint venture between American company GE and French company Safran -- to provide more than 800 Leap engines for A320 neo family planes and B737 Max planes ordered in February, a statement noted.

The Indian carrier had in February announced that CFM will provide more than 800 Leap engines for the new A320neo family aircraft and Max planes.

Air India had in February placed the world's second largest aircraft order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus and 220 with Boeing. While the order with Airbus comprises 210 A320neo family aircraft, the order with Boeing consists of 190 B737 Max aircraft. The delivery of these planes have not begun yet.

Since 2017, Air India has been operating A320neo family aircraft powered by Leap engines. These planes are not part of the aforesaid order. The airline currently has 27 A320neo family aircraft.

"The companies also signed a multi-year services agreement that will cover the airline’s entire fleet of Leap engines (on old planes and the new planes that are going to come)," a joint statement between CFM and Air India mentioned. The statement did not mention the size of the deal in dollar terms.