TCS bags deal from BBC for finance, procurement, payroll management

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it has bagged a deal from British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC) to change their finance, procurement and HR applications management.

The company will leverage AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite, TCS Cognix in the multi-year partnership, the company said in a BSE filing.

"TCS will also provide application management and change delivery services for the broadcaster's application estate supporting the finance, procurement and HR functions," the statement read.

Amit Kapur, Country Head, UK and Ireland at TCS, said that the partnership will "strengthen TCS' position as a leader in delivering transformative business services to the media and entertainment industry".

The Indian IT services giant has been operating in the UK for 45 years and tops software and IT services supply in the region in revenue terms. It employs 21,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region's biggest IT employers.

