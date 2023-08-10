Home / Companies / News / Air India unveils new brand identity, 'The Vista', aircraft livery

Air India unveils new brand identity, 'The Vista', aircraft livery

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery as the airline moves ahead with its transformation plan since being taken over by Tata Group more than one-and-a-half years ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Air India CEO&MD Campbell Wilson and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran unveiling new logo and livery of Air India (Photo: Deepak Patel)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 8:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity and aircraft livery as the airline moves ahead with its transformation plan since being taken over by Tata Group more than one-and-a-half years ago.

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said in a release.

The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

"It also boasts a striking new custom-made 'Air India Sans' font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible," the release said.

The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand.

Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when the airline's first A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, according to the airline.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.

'Taxi', the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focussed on "addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth" has concluded. The second phase 'Take Off', -- that will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence -- is progressing now.

Also Read

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India's order for 470 aircraft will be worth $70 billion: CEO Wilson

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

King Charles III's Coronation screen to have Commonwealth symbolism

NCLT approves Zee Ent-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

Honeywell Automation India's profit growth slows as expenses climb

PVR INOX launches standalone IMAX property at iconic Priya Cinema

Amazon India enabled nearly $8 bn in exports, created 1.3 mn jobs

Flipkart terms passage of data protection bill 2023 a 'good move'

Topics :Air IndiaTata group

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story