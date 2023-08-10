Amazon India enabled nearly $8 bn in exports, created 1.3 mn jobs

Amazon India announced it had cumulatively digitised more than 6.2 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enabled close to $8 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and created over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs in India to date. The company had previously pledged to digitise 10 million MSMEs, enable $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and create 2 million jobs in India by 2025. Amazon has stated that it is progressing well towards fulfilling these commitments.

"We continue to work with lakhs of micro-entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups across the country," said Manish Tiwary, Country Manager India Consumer Business, Amazon India. "We remain dedicated to introducing new tools, technology and innovation that will stimulate the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, enhance exports from the country, and help generate jobs on a large scale."

Around two years ago, Amazon announced the creation of the $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, designed to invest in technology-led startups that align with the goals of a digital India. The fund's focus lies in supporting entrepreneurs who are eager to invent, construct and produce within the country. Over the past 24 months, the Venture Fund has invested in several companies including FreshtoHome, XYXX, Hopscotch, Fitterfly, Cashify, MyGlamm, M1xchange, and smallcase.

Amazon's efforts in digitisation are empowering various small businesses, including local retail stores, artisans, and grassroots entrepreneurs, enabling them to reach their customers and expand their reach further. To make online selling more accessible to lakhs of MSMEs across India, Amazon India has also introduced a series of initiatives, such as Simplified Registration, Sale Event Planner, and a New Seller Success Centre.

"We are firmly convinced that technology and mobile internet will continue to have a positive impact on India's economic growth, and we see Amazon playing an increasingly significant role in the nation's digital transformation and the development of a modern, thriving digital economy," Tiwary added.

Amazon is concentrating on building a robust infrastructure that helps Indian businesses reach customers in over 200 countries and territories, foster global brands originating in India, and increase exports through its Global Selling programme. The company noted that the programme is witnessing rapid momentum, with over 125,000 exporters who are on course to surpass $8 billion in cumulative exports by the end of 2023. Impressively, the Amazon Global Selling programme took seven years to enable the first $5 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and is projected to enable the next $3 billion in about 18 months.

Furthermore, Amazon stated that its initiatives towards the digitisation of MSMEs, and the stimulation of e-commerce exports from the country, are creating tens of thousands of livelihood opportunities in India. In the last year alone, Amazon has contributed to the creation of approximately 140,000 direct and indirect jobs across various industries such as IT, e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, content creation, skill development, and other indirect jobs within the seller community.