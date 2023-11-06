European planemaker Airbus, along with its suppliers, anticipates a 50 per cent increase in the number of jobs that it supports in the next two years.

"Together with its supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India. By 2025, this number should rise to about 15,000," Airbus' statement noted.

Meanwhile, the aircraft manufacturer has signed new contracts with companies such as Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner, and Mahindra Aerospace to manufacture components for commercial aircraft.

These companies will manufacture and supply airframe and wing parts for Airbus' A320neo, A330neo, and A350 jets.

Airbus did not answer queries sent by Business Standard on the size of these contracts.

"For Airbus, India is not just a market but a strategic resource hub for both human capital and aerospace components and services. Make in India is at the core of Airbus' strategy in India. We are proud that we are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations," said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

Airbus procures components and services worth $750 million every year from India. It added that the latest round of contracts will add to those existing volumes.

In March this year, Airbus awarded a contract to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) to manufacture cargo doors for A320neo family planes.

Airbus had said these doors would be manufactured by TASL at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology. Each shipset included two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door.

In September, Airbus signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vadodara-based Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) for a partnership aimed at the development of academic curricula, faculty, industrial experience, training and scholarships, and collaboration with international institutes.

As per the MoU, Airbus had said it would collaborate in the fields of research, teaching, and training of students to deepen their understanding of the scientific, technological, and management topics of the aerospace sector.