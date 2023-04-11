Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

By Siddharth Philip

Airbus SE delivered 127 jetliners in the first quarter, a 9% drop from a year earlier, as parts shortages that marred last year’s output spilled over into 2023.



Deliveries totaled 61 aircraft in March, the world’s biggest planemaker said Tuesday. The first-quarter drop will make it harder for Airbus to reach its goal of increasing shipments to 720 this year, according to Berenberg.

While results picked up in March, “we think there is a downside risk tilt to estimates” for this year and next as Airbus becomes increasingly dependent on second-half improvements, Berenberg analysts led by Philip Buller wrote in a note.

Meeting delivery targets is crucial for cash flow at Airbus and Boeing Co. because the bulk of payments are due upon delivery. Airbus got off to a slow start in January, handing over just 20 planes after supply chain constraints held up production.

