From adding beds to more high-end surgeries, Manipal's next health plan

Bengaluru-based hospital chain is focusing on adding beds - both organically and inorganically - and offering more high-end and complex surgeries for growth and profit

Bengaluru-headquartered hospital network Manipal Health Enterprises (MHE), now the second largest in the country after Apollo Hospitals in terms of the number of beds, is eyeing a deeper penetration into the Indian market with a five-year growth strategy in tow. This week, PE firm Temasek raised its stake by 41 per cent, giving it a controlling stake of 59 per cent. Earlier investor TPG has also r