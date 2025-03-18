Aircraft supply to airlines to stay constrained for 4-5 yrs: Air India CEO

Aircraft supply to airlines will remain constrained for the next four to five years due to supply chain issues faced by planemakers Airbus and Boeing, and there is not much that carriers can do beyond optimising their flight network expansion, Air India chief executive officer and managing director, Campbell Wilson, said on Tuesday.

Air India currently has about 210 planes in its fleet. Its low-cost airline subsidiary, Air India Express, has about 90 planes. Last November, Wilson had told reporters that the number of planes in the group’s fleet could increase in the next three years to about 400 from 300.

While speaking at Skift India Forum 2025, Wilson detailed the supply chain issues delaying aircraft deliveries to airlines.

"We have placed an order for 570 planes (in the last two years). It would be fair to say that there are pinch points everywhere. In narrow-body aircraft, the pinch point is engines... There is a pinch point with respect to the supply of seats in first and business class for wide-body planes, and that has impacted our retrofit programme too," he stated.

"Both Boeing and Airbus have certain challenges in the production line of their aircraft because they cannot get components or parts of the fuselage from their suppliers. So, the reality is that this is going to remain a supply-constrained market, not just for India or Air India. I am talking about global aviation. It is going to remain a supply-constrained market for another four to five years," he mentioned.

Air India's aircraft retrofit programme has been delayed. It began upgrading its narrow-body planes in September last year, with completion expected by mid-2024. The airline will then start retrofitting its wide-body planes, a process set to be completed by 2027.

Wilson stated Air India is a "victim" of the circumstances, as is every other airline in the world. "If you are capacity-constrained, you have to be a little bit ruthless with respect to where you deploy your aircraft to maximise returns. It means you cannot expand to places that you would otherwise like to expand. There is not a lot that you can do beyond that," he stated.

The CEO also explained that leasing planes is not an easy solution either. "We can try to lease aircraft from the external market, but every other airline is trying to do it. Getting one or two aircraft with a different configuration from the rest of the fleet adds to the complexity rather than advancing you. It is a very significant challenge for the industry as a whole," he mentioned.

Wilson stated that repainting and refurbishing Vistara aircraft is expected to take around 1.5 years. Vistara, a full-service carrier, was merged with Air India last year.

Wilson emphasised that aircraft retrofitting remains the airline’s top priority. The refurbishment of its legacy Boeing 777 planes, originally planned for last year, was delayed due to seat supply issues. To address this, the airline has now initiated a major cabin refresh programme.

He added that all legacy wide-body aircraft will be upgraded by early to mid-2027, though the process is moving "slower" than desired due to supply chain constraints and limited aircraft availability for refurbishment at any given time.