Airport lounge access disrupted after Dreamfolks suspends services: AAHL

AAHL operates seven airports in the country -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru

Adani airports
Adani airports | Photo: India Shipping News
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST
Adani Group's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) on Sunday said passengers at airports across the country have been experiencing disruptions in airport lounge access, owing to the abrupt suspension of the services by Dreamfolks.

AAHL, in a statement, said it is "actively working" with the banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services, which have not yet been restored.

AAHL operates seven airports in the country -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.

"Passengers at airports across India have been experiencing disruptions in lounge access. This is due to the unexpected suspension of services by Dreamfolks Services Ltd, a lounge access provider partnered with several banks, in violation of its service agreements with the affected airports," AAHL said in the statement.

AAHL is working with banks to facilitate the immediate resumption of services, it said, adding, "despite our requests, services through Dreamfolks have not yet been restored."

As an interim alternative, the statement said, lounges at Adani-operated airports are accepting all major debit and credit cards from other access providers.


First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

