Starlink has secured necessary licences to provide satcom in 9 of the 14 countries Airtel Africa operates in

Airtel Africa
Bharti Airtel announced a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 8:46 PM IST
Airtel Africa on Tuesday announced an agreement with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to its customers in Africa.
 
SpaceX has acquired requisite licences in nine out of 14 countries within Airtel Africa’s footprint. Operating licences for the other five countries are under process.
 
The collaboration aims to enhance Starlink’s next-generation satellite communication (satcom) offerings, and increase connectivity for businesses, schools, and health centres in even the most rural parts of Africa. Both companies have also announced they will explore rural coverage expansion through cellular backhauling.
 
“Starlink is available in more than 20 African markets and this agreement with Airtel highlights how, once licensed, Starlink welcomes the opportunity to join forces with important industry leaders to ensure as many people as possible can benefit from Starlink’s presence,” said Chad Gibbs, SpaceX vice-president of Starlink business operations.
 
“Next-generation satellite connectivity will ensure that every individual, business, and community has reliable and affordable voice and data connectivity even in the most remote and currently underserved parts of Africa,” said Sunil Taldar, managing director and chief executive officer, Airtel Africa.
 
In March, Bharti Airtel had announced a tieup with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet services to Airtel customers in India. Subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, the deal will allow Airtel to offer Starlink equipment at the firm’s retail stores, as well as Starlink services via Airtel to business customers.
 
Starlink’s application for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services licence, which is needed to provide satcom services in India, has been pending with the department of telecommunications (DoT) since November 2022. DoT has already granted the licence to Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm, Jio Space Limited.
 
Topics :Elon MuskAirtel Africatelecom services

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

