Airtel in talks with govt on AGR dues-to-equity conversion: Gopal Vittal

Bharti Airtel continues to be in discussions with the Centre on converting its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, vice-chairman and managing director Gopal Vittal said, while seeking parity with other telecom companies. “We have written to the government to be extended the same relief as any other telco, and that is a decision the government has to take. We will abide by whatever decision they take,” the top executive at the Sunil Mittal-promoted telecom services provider said during the earnings call for the quarter ended June 2025. The country’s second-largest telecom operator has asked the Department of Telecommunications to convert its AGR dues of nearly Rs 40,000 crore into equity, on the same lines as Vodafone Idea, where the government took about a 49 per cent stake by converting Rs 36,950 crore worth of AGR dues. This was part of the telecom sector relief package issued in September 2021, which also provided all carriers a four-year moratorium on spectrum payments. Airtel has said that the conversion would give the government a 3–4 per cent stake in the company. AGR payments to the government will resume in March 2026.

Vittal added that Airtel was prepared to meet its payment obligations. "To that extent, we have the room to make whatever payments are required on the overall strength of the balance sheet, because the debt position is getting better, and there is a lot of free cash that will get generated over time," he said. Airtel's free cash flow stood at Rs xxx crore as of June end. The executive added that the company will raise dividends and expand its cloud, security, and data centre businesses as leverage declines. Airtel's debt fell to Rs 1.2 trillion in the June quarter, from Rs 1.9 trillion in the previous quarter.

On opportunities to monetise assets, Vittal said public listings of Airtel Payments Bank and Airtel Money — its Africa-based financial services arm — are already in the works. The company could also consider listing its Nxtra data centre business, as well as divesting its 28 per cent stake in telecom operators in Bangladesh and 11 per cent in Dialog, Sri Lanka, over the next three to four years. However, Harjeet Kohli, joint managing director, Bharti Enterprises, noted that while the decisions to list Airtel Money and Airtel Payments Bank have been taken, there is no mandate or compulsion to list Nxtra.

“Our intent continues to be owning all of these businesses, but for the stakes in South Asia,” he said. Vittal also called for a repair in tariff structures, where higher usage could merit higher tariffs, in contrast to current plans that provide large data and voice allowances at some of the lowest prices in the world. “The real issue is that people who can afford to pay are paying less, while the poor don’t need to be charged more,” he added. With more than 152 million 5G customers, the telco expects numbers to rise as 5G smartphones become more affordable and see greater adoption at the lower end of the market.