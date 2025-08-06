Hindustan Power signs pact with UPPCL to set up 435MW DC solar project

Hindustan Power has signed a power purchase agreement with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to set up a 435 MW direct current solar project.
The agreement includes supplying clean power for 25 years from the project to be set up in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a statement.
This 435-megawatt direct current (MW DC) solar power project is in line with the Uttar Pradesh government's ambitious target of 22,000 MW clean capacity by FY27.
The project will not only supply clean electricity to the state but also create new jobs and drive sustainable growth in the local community.
The company had won the project from UPPCL through a competitive bidding process in April 2025.
"We are moving ahead at full pace to ensure that every aspect, from site development to stakeholder coordination, is executed seamlessly and on schedule.
"This project reflects our strong focus on delivering clean and reliable energy while supporting Uttar Pradesh's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy," Ratul Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power, said.
Hindustan Power is an integrated power generation company with a focus on renewable and transitional energy generation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
