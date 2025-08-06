Home / Companies / News / Coal India modifies long-term supply deals to allow power sale on exchanges

Coal India modifies long-term supply deals to allow power sale on exchanges

Coal India
The decision comes at a time India's coal-fired power plants are withdrawing more fuel from inventories and slashing fresh purchases from Coal India. (Photo: CIL website)
Reuters SINGAPORE
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
State-run Coal India has allowed utilities to sell power generated from fuel supplied under long-term deals called "linkage contracts" on power exchanges, it said in a notice on Wednesday.

The move would enable consistent demand for coal, Coal India said in the notice dated August 6, which was reviewed by Reuters.

The decision comes at a time India's coal-fired power plants are withdrawing more fuel from inventories and slashing fresh purchases from Coal India as coal use for power generation fell for a fourth month despite higher electricity demand.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Coal India

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

