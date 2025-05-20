Airtel, Google team up to offer cloud storage to postpaid, Wi-Fi users

Bharti Airtel and Google on Tuesday announced a partnership to offer Google One cloud storage subscription service for the telco's customers, to address the limitations of device storage.

All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB of Google One cloud storage at no extra cost.

After six months, a fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer's monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cease to be a Google One member, according to a release.

The partnership seeks to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have adequate space to store photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions, according to the release.

As an introductory offer, the 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no additional cost for six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and taste the convenience of cloud storage. Customers will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people.

Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage, which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, it said.