Airtel follows Vi, requests equity swap for pending spectrum dues

Bharti Airtel has requested the government to convert its pending spectrum dues into an equity stake in the company, officials said. The move comes three weeks after the government gave its nod to convert financially stressed Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) outstanding spectrum dues into equity shares worth Rs 36,950 crore, and raised its stake in Vi to 48.9 per cent, up from 22.6 per cent earlier.

“All telecom operators who had availed of the government’s moratorium proposal according to the terms of the 2021 telecom reforms package are allowed to come back and apply for a conversion of dues into equity. Now, both (Airtel and Vi) have done so. The request will be looked into,” an official from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) said. He said the government has always stated all requests will be examined on a case-by-case basis. Queries mailed to Airtel and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) elicited no response.

As part of the telecom reforms package approved by the Cabinet in September 2021, the government had allowed a four-year deferment on annual payments of dues arising out of the 2019 adjusted gross revenue (AGR) judgment by the Supreme Court. Scheduled annual payment of dues for spectrum purchased in past auctions was also deferred for four years. Most importantly, it allowed financially stressed telecom operators the option to convert a part of their debt owed to the government into equity. ALSO READ: Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC The reforms package had allowed converting the interest on the moratorium into equity, which Vi opted for. It also kept the option open for the government to convert the moratorium principal into equity around the time when the four-year payment moratorium ends in September 2025. This is what Airtel has applied for in the latest letter.

Market leader Reliance Jio did not avail of the moratorium offer, considering the telecom operator had limited AGR dues and low dues for spectrum purchase in auctions. By 2022, it had fully repaid dues related to spectrum acquired in the 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2021 spectrum auctions. Surprising move Airtel’s latest move is surprising, considering the telecom operator had last month prepaid an additional Rs 5,985 crore of dues to the DoT for spectrum acquired in the 2024 auctions. In a key move, the telecom operator had prepaid all its spectrum dues that had interest costs higher than 8.65 per cent. The spectrum liabilities were prepaid nearly seven years ahead of their average residual maturities, reducing Airtel’s exposure to costlier debt, the company said in a statement.

“Airtel had approached the government’s moratorium offer as a way to tide over any cash flow issues. Even in 2021, it was in a much better financial position as compared to Vi. Since then, it has grown considerably and has been consistently prepaying all dues. Given the pressures of the telecom business, and with the Centre converting Vi’s pending dues, Airtel may now be indicating that it also wants government support in some form,” a senior industry insider said. Airtel prepaid Rs 25,981 crore of high-cost spectrum liabilities in FY25 and has cumulatively prepaid spectrum liabilities of Rs 66,665 crore. The prepayments had resulted in Airtel clearing Rs 1,16,405 crore (Rs 1.16 trillion) of scheduled instalments that would have otherwise been payable on their respective dates over the original tenure of the liabilities.