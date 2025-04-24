Home / Companies / News / Zomato food delivery CEO Ranjan still part of leadership team: Eternal

Earlier this month, the food and grocery delivery platform officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges following approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs

Zomato new logo
The brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato remains the same, along with the app. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Eternal, formerly Zomato, on Thursday clarified that its food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan has not resigned and that any reshuffling of the leadership team at the company is a standard practice as part of its efforts to optimize organizational effectiveness.

The clarification through a regulatory filing came in response to a media report on the stepping down of Ranjan.

"We would like to clarify as on date, there has been no resignation tendered by Rakesh Ranjan and he still continues to be part of the leadership team. At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered a standard practice as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimize organizational effectiveness," Eternal said.

Earlier this month, the food and grocery delivery platform officially changed its name to 'Eternal Ltd' on the stock exchanges following approval from Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The brand name of the company's food delivery business, Zomato remains the same, along with the app.

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

