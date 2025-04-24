Databricks announces strategic investment of $250mn in India over 3 years

Databricks, a data and artificial intelligence (AI) company, on Thursday announced a strategic investment of over $250 million in India over the next three years to accelerate innovation in data and AI.

The company, valued at $62 billion according to Tracxn, also plans to increase its headcount in India by more than 50 per cent to 750 by the end of this financial year. The investment will support training and enablement, research and development (R&D), and go-to-market activities.

“India is one of the key growth markets for Databricks, and we are pleased that many leading organisations, including CommerceIQ, Freshworks, HDFC Bank, Swiggy, TVS Motors, and Zepto, are leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to drive innovation and transformation for their businesses,” said Ed Lenta, senior vice-president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan at Databricks.

The announcement follows the recent opening of the company’s new R&D office in Bengaluru, reaffirming its commitment to innovation and rapid growth in the country.

The new Bengaluru R&D centre will form an integral part of Databricks’ global research network, which includes locations in Amsterdam, Belgrade, Berlin, San Francisco, Mountain View, and Seattle.

“We continue to expand our presence into premier technical hubs across the globe. Our investment in R&D in India, and particularly in Bengaluru, reflects our belief in the extraordinary technical talent found here,” said Vinod Marur, senior vice-president of engineering at Databricks.

He added, “In less than two years, our Bengaluru R&D centre has grown into a dynamic team of over 100 engineers, building innovative products and infrastructure central to our global mission. This year, we plan to hire more than 100 R&D engineers to strengthen our capabilities and deepen our roots in this vibrant technology community.”

Databricks has also launched the India Data + AI Academy, an initiative aimed at equipping the Indian workforce with advanced data and AI skills. The academy aims to train 500,000 partners and customers in India over the next three years.

The academy will help professionals maximise the value of their Databricks solutions, boost productivity, and foster innovation. Participants who complete the programme will receive Databricks certifications and accreditations.

“India is emerging as a global AI talent hub, and Databricks is proud to invest in its growing ecosystem. The India Data + AI Academy will equip professionals with critical skills in data and AI, ensuring they stay ahead in the AI-driven economy. Through personalised learning paths and AI-powered skilling initiatives, we aim to shape the workforce of tomorrow and strengthen India’s leadership in data and AI expertise,” said Rochana Golani, vice-president of learning and enablement at Databricks.

“Our partners are very important in our learning ecosystem. As one of several strategic initiatives, Accenture is featuring Databricks in its Bengaluru Connected Innovation Centre, which serves as a hub for helping clients innovate, prototype, and scale digital technologies, including emerging data and AI solutions,” she added.