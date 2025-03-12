Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 08:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After Airtel, Reliance Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet

After Airtel, Reliance Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet

Reliance Jio partners with SpaceX to bring Starlink internet to India, a day after rival Bharti Airtel signed a similar deal

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Mukesh Ambani, Ambani

Elon Musk (L), and Mukesh Ambani

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio said on Wednesday it signed a deal with SpaceX to bring Starlink's internet services to India, a day after rival Bharti Airtel inked a similar pact. 
"This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses," the company said in a statement. 
Reliance Jio plans to offer Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms.  
 
Under this partnership, Jio's extensive presence as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic and Starlink’s leadership in low Earth orbit satellite technology will be utilized to provide reliable broadband connectivity across India, including its most remote and rural areas.  
 
 
"Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. The agreement with SpaceX is part of Jio’s commitment to ensuring that reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India," the company said. 
 
Additionally, Jio and SpaceX are exploring further collaboration opportunities to integrate their infrastructure and strengthen India's digital ecosystem. 
Mathew Oommen, group CEO at Reliance Jio, said, “...Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."
 
Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, said, "We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services.”   
 

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

