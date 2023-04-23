Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty buys land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

Ajmera Realty buys land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

The acquisition is intended for the residential development offering 1/2/3 BHK, with an estimated gross sales value of Rs 550 crore, the company said

New Delhi
Ajmera Realty buys land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd has acquired 5,017 square meters of land in Mumbai from Tata Communications for Rs 76 crore to build a residential project.

The land parcel, located at Vikhroli East, has been acquired by its subsidiary Shree Yogi Realcon Pvt Ltd in a bidding process for a total consideration of Rs 76 crore.

The acquisition is intended for the residential development offering 1/2/3 BHK, with an estimated gross sales value of Rs 550 crore, the company said.

The land acquisition is a part of Ajmera Realty's growth strategy, to continue broadening its scope in newer micro-markets across the Mumbai & MMR region, where residential sales have accelerated and is expected to grow further.

Dhaval Ajmera, the company's director, said the land acquisition in Vikhroli aligns with the objective of strengthening the company's footprint across real estate micro markets in Mumbai & MMR.

Topics :Ajmera GroupTata CommunicationsReal Estate

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 4:11 PM IST

Also Read

India's rising home prices, rentals a new inflation threat: Analysis

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sept sales bookings up 43% to 1,306 crore

HDFC Capital to hike stake in proptech startup Reloy by up to 2.4%

Apple's emerging India play, strategy notably different from Vietnam

IoTechWorld Avigation targets 3,000 agri drones sale, explore export mkt

Temporary pause in US shipments from Sun Pharma's plant in Mohali

Muthoot Microfin expects 25-30% growth in loan disbursals in FY23

30% of our sales could come from EVs in FY24: MG Motor India President

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story