Home / Companies / News / Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 sales bookings down 44% to Rs 225 cr

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Q1 sales bookings down 44% to Rs 225 cr

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 44 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 225 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Mumbai-based company is focused on development of luxury and mid-luxury residential projects.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 44 per cent decline in its sales bookings to Rs 225 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 400 crore in the year-ago period.

The carpet area sold fell 14 per cent to 1,35,460 square feet in April-June period of this fiscal year from 1,57,438 square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company is focused on development of luxury and mid-luxury residential projects. 

Also Read

Ajmera Realty buys land parcel in Mumbai from Tata Comm for Rs 76 cr

India's rising home prices, rentals a new inflation threat: Analysis

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Batch of 556 vehicles shipped as Maruti Suzuki commences exports of Fronx

Tata Group weighs buying Temasek Holdings' stake in Pay TV platform

Byju's CEO speaks to shareholders, firm to set up board advisory committee

Maruti takes an offensive stance in EV space, to launch 6 EVs by 2030-31

Adani Green Energy weighs raising $1.5 bn to fund expansion, say reports

Topics :Ajmera GroupCompaniesReal Estate

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story