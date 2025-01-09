Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ajmera Realty & Infra sale bookings rise 7% to Rs 270 cr in Dec quarter

During the April-Decrmber period of 2024-25 fiscal, the company's sale bookings were up 14 per cent to Rs 830 crore from Rs 730 crore

Looking ahead, Dhaval Ajmera said the company is optimistic about launching new projects in the upcoming quarter. | Representational
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:58 AM IST
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd on Thursday reported a 7 per cent growth in sale bookings to Rs 270 crore in the December quarter on better housing demand.

Its sale bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 253 crore in the year-ago period.

During the April-Decrmber period of 2024-25 fiscal, the company's sale bookings were up 14 per cent to Rs 830 crore from Rs 730 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Dhaval Ajmera, Director, Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd, said, the company delivered a steady performance in December quarter, with sales driven by recently launched portfolio and limited inventory availability across projects.

"The launched portfolio velocity contributed over 40 per cent to our sales during the nine-month period, demonstrating our ability to align with market expectations," he said.

Looking ahead, Dhaval Ajmera said the company is optimistic about launching new projects in the upcoming quarter.

"The company is well-capitalised following the successful conclusion of its recent preference issue," he added.

Dhaval noted that RBI's steady repo rate and anticipated easing have improved market sentiment on the sectoral front.

"As we progress through calendar year 2025, we anticipate robust sales growth supported by easing rates and improving macroeconomic conditions," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

