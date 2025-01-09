Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / US-based Novelis Inc plans to raise $750 million via issuance of bond

US-based Novelis Inc plans to raise $750 million via issuance of bond

Novelis intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to repay $ 738 million of outstanding debt

Novelis
Novelis Inc, a sustainable aluminum solutions provider, had reported an 18 per cent decline in net income. Photo: X@Novelis
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US-based Novelis Inc, which is part of Hindalco Industries, on Thursday said its indirect wholly-owned arm plans to raise $ 750 million through issuance of bonds.

Novelis intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to repay $ 738 million of outstanding debt and any remaining proceeds to fund cash on its balance sheet.

"Novelis Inc...today announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Novelis Corporation has priced an offering of $ 750 million aggregate principal amount of 6.875 per cent senior notes due in January 2030, which represents an increase of $ 250 million from the offering size previously announced," it informed the bourses.

Novelis Inc, a sustainable aluminum solutions provider, had reported an 18 per cent decline in net income at $ 128 million in the September quarter of 2024-25.

The firm, which deals in aluminium rolled products, had reported a net income of $ 157 million in the same period of the preceding financial year, the company had said in a filing to BSE.

"Net income attributable to our common shareholder decreased 18 per cent versus the prior year to $ 128 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025," the filing had said.

Also Read

Novelis Q2FY25 results: PAT falls 18% to $128 mn, net sales at $4,295 mn

Hindalco expansion plan entails $10 billion investment, says KM Birla

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; zooms 90% in 3 months

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, falls 400 pts to 77,718; financials, metals weigh

Transrail Lighting shares zoom 7% after CRISIL upgrades long term rating

Net sales for the second quarter rose by 4.5 per cent to $ 4,295 million from $ 4,107 million in the year-ago period, mainly driven by higher average aluminium prices and a one per cent rise in total flat rolled product shipments to 945 kilo tonnes.

"Our global footprint allowed us to achieve record beverage packaging shipments in the quarter and also mitigate the impact to customers from the flooding-related outage at Sierre," Steve Fisher, President and CEO, Novelis Inc, had earlier said.

"We are more focused than ever on diligently managing the balance sheet as we continue to progress the growth investments we have underway and navigate shifting market dynamics," Devinder Ahuja, executive vice president and CFO, Novelis Inc, had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

ARPU gains, dividend trigger for Bharti Airtel as telecom enters new phase

Reliance Jio ramps up AirFiber for faster 5G monetisation before 2025 IPO

Microsoft confirms performance-based job cuts across key divisions

Apple sacks Indian-origin staff over 'misuse' of charity donation programme

Private credit firm Neo Asset seeks to raise $700 million for second fund

Topics :NovelisHindalcoHindalco IndustriesBonds

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story