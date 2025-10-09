Akasa Air hit by booking, check-in disruption after service provider outage

Akasa Air on Thursday faced issues with its check-in and booking systems due to an outage at the airline's service provider's facility.

"Our systems are currently experiencing intermittent issues and some of our online services on our website, including booking, check-in and manage booking services, may be temporarily unavailable. Passengers with immediate travel plans can use our Mobile App for check-in or reach the airport early to check-in at our counters," the carrier said in an update on its website.

The airline operates around 1,000 flights a week.

"Our check-in and booking systems are temporarily affected due to an outage at our service provider's facility," as per the update.