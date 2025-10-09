Home / Companies / News / Reliance revives TN personal care brand Velvette, Krithi Shetty new face

Reliance revives TN personal care brand Velvette, Krithi Shetty new face

Reliance Consumer Products relaunches iconic Tamil Nadu brand Velvette with a new premium range of personal care products and actress Krithi Shetty as brand ambassador

Velvette

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Google
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Thursday relaunched Tamil Nadu’s iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar, in collaboration with the CK Rajkumar family.
 
Heritage brand returns with modern positioning 
The company said that staying true to its promise of providing “global quality at affordable prices,” RCPL is presenting the new Velvette with a range of high-quality, premium personal-care products. The new Velvette, it added, embodies the aspirations of today’s youth through a blend of legacy formulations and advanced technologies. RCPL has roped in actress Krithi Shetty as the brand ambassador.
 
T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said, “It is with immense pleasure and great pride we are reintroducing the legendary personal-care brand from Tamil Nadu — Velvette. It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades.”
 
“This is also a reflection of the remarkable contributions of the CK Rajkumar family in developing and nurturing the brand over the years. I thank them for allowing us to now take it to greater heights. Velvette is an emotional connect for millions across generations. I am sure that Velvette in its new avatar will continue to be the most preferred personal-care brand,” he added.
 
New portfolio blends innovation and tradition 
The contemporary portfolio, which includes premium soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, has been thoughtfully developed after extensive research to meet diverse consumer needs. In line with RCPL’s vision of promoting India’s heritage brands, the widely popular Velvette now becomes a flagship brand in the company’s personal-care portfolio.
 
Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, said, “The new Velvette is a reflection of India with a billion consumers full of aspirations. Like we are building a progressive future on a solid foundation of our heritage and culture, Velvette is built on its legacy of delivering the richness of our sustainable past and transforming it into contemporary formats. The portfolio has been developed with breakthrough technology by the R&D team after thorough research, focusing on delivering a soft, indulgent experience at an affordable price.”
 
Innovation-driven formulations for soft, hydrated care 
Crafted with unique formulations enriched with natural moisturising factors, Velvette products are designed to deliver superior softness and hydration for both skin and hair. At the heart of the range is its breakthrough Aqualoc Technology, which provides deep hydration and locks in moisture for longer hours, ensuring every touch feels velvety soft.
 
The Velvette Hair Care range embodies the brand’s commitment to innovation and quality, empowering consumers to enjoy hair that looks beautiful, feels soft, and stays confidently manageable every day.
 
The Velvette soap range, developed with natural moisturising factors and enriched with avocado butter and Vitamin E, delivers a rich, creamy lather that leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed after every bath. Complementing the soaps, Velvette also offers a premium range of shower gels, designed to transform the everyday bath into a rejuvenating ritual. Together, Velvette’s bathing portfolio elevates daily care into a soft, indulgent experience that reaffirms the brand’s promise of “Softness.”

Topics :Reliance GroupReliance IndustriesPersonal care product

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

