Akasa Air had worst load factor in March 2023, SpiceJet topped the charts

New airline Akasa Air had the worst load factor, which signifies the number of seats filled in planes, in March among all seven major Indian carriers at 75.38 per cent, as per the data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. On the other hand, cash-strapped SpiceJet had the best load factor in March at 92.82 per cent. These two carriers' load factors are in direct contrast to their on-time performanc