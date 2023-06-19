Akasa Air in talks for follow-on order for 737 Max single-aisle boeing jets

India’s Akasa Air is in talks with Boeing Co. to place a small follow-on order for 737 Max single-aisle jets if it can lock down financing, according to people familiar with the matter.

Funding is one obstacle, after the death of Akasa’s billionaire founder and the failure of India’s Go Airlines, they said, adding there’s no certainty an accord will fall into place. If an agreement comes together, Akasa may order 10 or fewer aircraft, one of the people said.

The US planemaker is working to finalize negotiations as soon as this week at the Paris Air Show, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.