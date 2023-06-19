Tata AIA Life reports multi-fold rise in net income at Rs 506 cr in FY23



The company had posted a net income of Rs 71 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata AIA Life Insurance has reported a multi-fold increase in net income at Rs 506 crore in FY23.



The total premium income for the fiscal grew 42 per cent to Rs 20,503 crore from Rs 14,445 crore, helping it book a 615 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 506 crore from Rs 71 crore in FY22.

The Tata Group company's individual new business premium rose to Rs 7,093 crore in the reporting year, an increase of 59 per cent or Rs 4,455 crore in FY22, and claimed that it places the company third among private life insurers in this business segmental income.



Its total renewal premium rose 32 per cent to Rs 11,964 crore year-on-year, and the asset under management grew by 21 per cent to Rs 71,006 crore.

The retail sum assured underwritten has grown from Rs 3,07,804 crore to Rs 4,43,479 crore, a growth of over 44 per cent year-on-year, helping it increase its market share to 27 per cent from 21 per cent in FY22.