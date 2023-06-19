Home / Companies / News / Tata AIA Life reports multi-fold rise in net income at Rs 506 cr in FY23

Tata AIA Life reports multi-fold rise in net income at Rs 506 cr in FY23

Its total renewal premium rose 32 per cent to Rs 11,964 crore year-on-year, and the asset under management grew by 21 per cent to Rs 71,006 crore

Press Trust of India
Tata AIA Life reports multi-fold rise in net income at Rs 506 cr in FY23

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 4:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata AIA Life Insurance has reported a multi-fold increase in net income at Rs 506 crore in FY23.
 
The company had posted a net income of Rs 71 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The Tata Group company's individual new business premium rose to Rs 7,093 crore in the reporting year, an increase of 59 per cent or Rs 4,455 crore in FY22, and claimed that it places the company third among private life insurers in this business segmental income.
 
The total premium income for the fiscal grew 42 per cent to Rs 20,503 crore from Rs 14,445 crore, helping it book a 615 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 506 crore from Rs 71 crore in FY22.
 
The retail sum assured underwritten has grown from Rs 3,07,804 crore to Rs 4,43,479 crore, a growth of over 44 per cent year-on-year, helping it increase its market share to 27 per cent from 21 per cent in FY22.
 
Its total renewal premium rose 32 per cent to Rs 11,964 crore year-on-year, and the asset under management grew by 21 per cent to Rs 71,006 crore.
 
Its individual death claims settlement ratio improved from 98.53 per cent in FY22 to 99.01 per cent in FY23.
 
On the persistency front, which shows how many policyholders stick with the company by renewing their policy in the second year, the numbers improved overall with the key 13th-month persistency ratio improving to 88.1 per cent from 87.76 per cent.

Also Read

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Irdai grants permission to Go Digit Life Insurance to commence business

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Edtech firm Byju's layoff count at 3,500 with 1,000 more job cuts

LT Foods is eyeing Rs 11.5K-crore revenue in 5 years: CEO Ritesh Arora

Abrdn to sell its entire 10.2% stake in HDFC AMC through block deal

Sebi order 'unwarranted and unjustified', Zee Ent argues before SAT

Rural demand growing very slowly after signs of revival: Wipro Consumer

Topics :Tata groupLife InsuranceInsurance

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story