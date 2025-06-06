Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air signs pact with Adani Airport to launch operations from NMIA

Akasa Air partners with Adani Airports to begin operations from Navi Mumbai International Airport, starting with 100+ weekly flights and expanding to 350+ domestic and international departures

Akasa Airlines, Akasa
The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been designed to function as a world-class aviation hub with modern infrastructure and premium passenger amenities. | Photo: Bloomberg
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Akasa Air on Friday signed an agreement with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) to commence operations from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), making it the first airline to confirm services from the new airport.
 
The carrier will initially operate over 100 domestic flights per week from NMIA. This is expected to increase to more than 300 domestic and 50 international departures per week by the winter schedule.
 
The expansion is part of Akasa Air’s broader strategy to establish up to 10 aircraft parking bases by 2027 and foray into key international markets across the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
 
Vinay Dube, founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, “Our foray into Navi Mumbai International Airport is a strategic step aligned with Akasa Air’s long-term vision to build a future-ready airline that is responsive to the evolving needs of Indian travellers. No airline in India will have a larger percentage of its fleet and operations based out of NMIA than Akasa Air.”
 
He added that enhanced connectivity from NMIA would not only strengthen the airline’s western network but also support economic growth by unlocking demand centres and enabling sustainable expansion. 
 
“NMIA represents the future of Indian aviation,” Dube said. “Our presence from the outset aligns with our vision to serve India’s emerging demand with agility, accessibility, and customer-first innovation. We appreciate our continued partnership with Adani Airports.”
 
Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airport, welcomed the collaboration. “We are pleased to welcome Akasa Air as one of the inaugural airline partners at Navi Mumbai International Airport. Their rapid growth and forward-looking approach make them an ideal partner in NMIA’s journey to becoming a key domestic and international hub.”
 
NMIA to boost capacity and connectivity 
The Navi Mumbai International Airport has been designed to function as a world-class aviation hub with modern infrastructure and premium passenger amenities.
 
In its first phase, NMIA will be capable of handling 20 million passengers and 500,000 metric tonnes of cargo annually. Once fully operational, the capacity is expected to rise to 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo.
 
The airport will operate in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), forming a dual-airport system for Mumbai. This is expected to ease congestion, improve connectivity, and enhance the overall passenger experience while unlocking new opportunities for economic growth across Maharashtra.
   

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

