Alco-bev industry players bullish on the upcoming Union Budget 2024

The alco-bev industry players expect the Union Budget 2024, a Vote-on-Account set to be announced on February 1, to focus on a slew of measures including alcohol prices, tax policies and international trade to help the sector flourish further. International Spirits and Wine Association of India (ISWAI) wants it to look into an efficient blending target in light of the extra neutral alcohol (ENA) price hike due to the fluctuating prices for un-denatured alcohol for production.

"Whilst the alco-bev industry is a state subject, the Union Budget 2024 holds immense significance for the AlcoBev industry's key input material ENA. The Ethanol Blending Program (EBP) aims to achieve 20 per cent biofuel blending in petrol by ethanol supply years (ESY) 2025-26," said Nita Kapoor, CEO, ISWAI.



“As a consequence, the pricing of un-denatured alcohol meant for alcohol production has been fluctuating, leading to a 9 per cent increase in ENA cost over the last 12 months. Given the importance of the alco-bev excise collections to states, ISWAI urges for a more temperate blending target,” she said.

VBev, a Mumbai-based alco-bev brand, emphasised the need for an efficient tax policy and cross-border trade dynamics. VBev expects the announcement to advocate impactful Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with other nations to unlock new opportunities for the beverage sector, elevating global competitiveness, and opening new markets for Indian beverages. Additionally, the brand said that a well-balanced tax structure, supportive policies, and strategic international collaborations will help make a substantial contribution to India’s economic development.



“Our optimism is not merely aspirational but grounded in the anticipation of a transformative fiscal plan that propels growth, nurtures innovation, and champions sustainability. We envision a forward-looking policy that fortifies entrepreneurship, enhances infrastructure, and creates an environment conducive to the flourishing beverage sector,” said Sumedh Singh Mandla, CEO of VBev.

The Perfect Pour, a Mumbai-based wine and spirits consulting firm, expects the Budget to focus on a unified ecosystem, standardised pricing, and GST. The firm said, currently, there is no existing comprehensive review of alcohol policy documents in India, with certain states holding policies that haven’t been updated for over 4-5 decades.



“This makes it difficult for researchers and policymakers to make intersectoral evidence-based reforms. Hence, there is a lack of strong centralisation of policy. The government may look at bringing it under GST to create a uniform system,” said Vaniitha Jaiin, Founder, The Perfect Pour.

Jaiin also threw light on the consumers’ side. India has a complex duty structure due to which the cost of alcohol varies widely across all states, fluctuating around 100-400 per cent.

“While Indian consumer per capita income is increasing yet the consumer feels unpleasant about paying 2-3 times more for the same alcohol which is priced lesser in the neighbouring state. This is where a centralised policy system, a much-needed one, can control the pricing (MRP and MSP) and ensure buyers are comfortable purchasing from their state resulting in higher excise and VAT revenue generated for the state,” she said.