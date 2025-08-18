Alembic gets USFDA's approval for generic acne drug Tretinoin Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat acne vulgaris in the US market.

The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tretinoin Cream USP (0.025 per cent), the drug maker said in a statement.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Retin-A Cream, 0.025 pr cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC, it added.

Tretinoin cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.