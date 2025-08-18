Alembic gets USFDA's approval for generic acne drug Tretinoin Cream

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication to treat acne vulgaris in the US market.
The company has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Tretinoin Cream USP (0.025 per cent), the drug maker said in a statement.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Retin-A Cream, 0.025 pr cent, of Bausch Health US, LLC, it added.
Tretinoin cream is indicated for topical application in the treatment of acne vulgaris.
According to IQVIA, Tretinoin cream USP, 0.025 per cent, has an estimated market size of USD 94 million for the twelve months ending June 2025. Shares of the company were trading 1.03 per cent up at Rs 968.10 apiece on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
