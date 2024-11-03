Reliance Consumer targets chips, biscuits market with higher trade margins

After trying to make a dent in the cola market with Campa by offering higher trade margins to the supply chain, Reliance Consumer Products is now aiming to disrupt the chips, namkeen, and biscuits market by providing higher trade margins at every level of the supply chain.

It is offering almost double the margin to super stockists, who typically receive around 3-5 per cent (including performance-based incentives) from other chips, namkeen, and biscuits brands. Reliance Consumer is offering approximately 6.5 per cent to super stockists. Its current brands in the chips and namkeen market include Alan Bugles and Snactac, while its biscuit offerings come under the Independence brand.

Distributors are also receiving higher incentives, with around eight per cent plus an additional two per cent (including performance-based incentives), compared to the 6-6.5 per cent typically offered by other snack brands. Retailers, too, benefit, with a margin of 20 per cent, significantly higher than the 8-15 per cent margin (including margins and quantity purchase schemes) offered by competing brands. In May last year, Reliance Consumer announced it would bring the US-based General Mills brand, Alan Bugles, to India. Priced at Rs 10, the product is available in multiple flavours, including original (salted), tomato, and cheese. Reliance Consumer did not respond to Business Standard’s email seeking comment on offering higher trade margins to the supply chain.

A source familiar with the matter said, “Reliance Consumer has optimised its sales force, so the slightly higher margins also support distributor sales efforts.” The source added that on the retail front, the company is offering more launch promotions, as it is not spending even 10-15 per cent of what major players allocate for marketing. This approach enhances point-of-sale visibility. “Retailer margins cover point-of-sale visibility costs, substituting for lower marketing spend,” the source said, adding, “The trade has long been neglected by big players, and we are leveraging that to build strong partnerships.” India’s snacks market was valued at Rs 42,694.9 crore in 2023, according to IMARC, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08 per cent, reaching Rs 95,521.8 crore by 2032.