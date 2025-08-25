Altum Credo raises ₹170 cr from BII to expand affordable housing finance

Altum Credo Home Finance, a Pune-based affordable housing finance company, has secured ₹170 crore in equity funding from existing investor British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution and impact investor. The capital will enable Altum Credo to deepen penetration and expand operations across its current geographies in India.

Looking ahead, the investment will help expand credit access for low-income, largely women borrowers, enabling home construction and improvements in sanitation, electricity, safety, and household assets. It will also strengthen Altum Credo’s technology and IT infrastructure, enhancing efficiency, customer experience, and digital service delivery.

Company and investor statements

Vikrant Bhagwat, Managing Director and CEO of Altum Credo, said: “We greatly value the continued support and confidence shown by British International Investment through this fresh equity infusion. This investment further strengthens our balance sheet for a long-term sustainable impactful growth journey and our commitment to cater meaningfully to the large unmet demand for affordable housing finance in India.” Shilpa Kumar, Managing Director and Head of India at BII, added: “We are continuing our investment with Altum as it aligns with BII’s commitment to inclusive growth by expanding access to affordable housing finance for communities across India. Through this partnership, Altum is enabling low-income households, especially women, to access safer, more secure homes and essential services. As part of our broader climate and impact strategy, we view housing as a critical enabler of resilience and long-term development.”