Revenue of large, diversified EPC firms to grow 9-11% in FY26: Crisil

Diversified engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies are likely to witness a modest rise of 9-11 per cent in revenue in the current financial year, according to Crisil Ratings.

The growth in revenues for large and diversified EPC firms is expected to be driven by steady growth in infrastructure capital expenditure, healthy order books and faster project execution, with a favourable shift in the order mix, Crisil Ratings said on Monday.

The Crisil Ratings study covered 15 EPC companies, which accounted for Rs 3.15 lakh crore in annual revenue during the previous fiscal year.

The fortunes of these companies are closely tied to the capital expenditure (capex) outlays of both government and private sector entities, it said in a statement, adding that infrastructure capex alone accounts for 75 per cent of India's total capex.