Flipkart creates 220k seasonal jobs in supply chain, logistics, delivery

E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday said it has created over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities across supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery roles, ahead of the festive season.
Additionally, Flipkart's logistics network will see 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, according to a company statement.
"In the lead-up to the festive season, Flipkart is scaling employment opportunities, infrastructure, and tech deployments across 28 states. With the creation of over 2.2 lakh+ job opportunities, expanded last-mile reach, and inclusive hiring across Tier 2 and 3 cities, Flipkart's ecosystem-first approach this festive season is built for scale," it said.
This includes a 10 per cent rise in female hiring, and an additional focus on creating more festive job opportunities for PwD (persons with disabilities) individuals, Flipkart said.
Earlier this month, Amazon India said it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities in its operations network of fulfilment centres, sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
