Amara Raja targets 150% rise in lead acid battery sales, plans expansion

The company has drawn a roadmap to increase its sales in the lead acid segment by 150 per cent from around $1.2 billion now to $3 billion in the next five years. Amara Raja has the second-largest lead-acid battery brand Amaron in India and holds around 2.5 per cent marketshare globally. It has also lined up electric mobility plans by setting up a lithium cell and battery pack manufacturing giga factory in Telangana. The company had earlier said that it will be investing around Rs 9,500 crore over 10 years for setting up research and development, and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery-making in Telangana.

At a time when the battery industry is betting big electric mobility, Rs 12,000-crore Amara Raja Group is all set to expand its presence in lead-acid battery through increasing its manufacturing capacity and setting sight on raising its market presence in West Asia East, South East Asia and Africa, through organic and in-organic mode.