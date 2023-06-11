Amara Raja targets 150% rise in lead acid battery sales, plans expansion

At a time when the battery industry is betting big electric mobility, Rs 12,000-crore Amara Raja Group is all set to expand its presence in lead-acid battery through increasing its manufacturing capacity and setting sight on raising its market presence in West Asia East, South East Asia and Africa, through organic and in-organic mode.
The company has drawn a roadmap to increase its sales in the lead acid segment by 150 per cent from around $1.2 billion now to $3 billion in the next five years. Amara Raja has the second-largest lead-acid battery brand Amaron in India and holds around 2.5 per cent marketshare globally. It has also lined up electric mobility plans by setting up a lithium cell and battery pack manufacturing giga factory in Telangana. The company had earlier said that it will be investing around Rs 9,500 crore over 10 years for setting up research and development, and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery-making in Telangana.
“Out of our overall revenue in both lead automotive and industrial business, around 12 per cent comes from international business. We are in over 50 countries now and plan to take that 80 countries soon (FY28). We would love to concentrate in South East Asia, Middle East and Eastern Africa,” said Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director - Automotive and Industrial Batteries of Amara Raja. He said that the company is looking for an optimistic approach on brownfield expansion and is looking mainly at West Asia. There is an anti-dumping duty on Indian battery manufacturers in West Asia.
During the financial year 2022-23, the company saw its operating income increasing by 19 per cent from Rs 8.696 crore last year to Rs 10,386 crore. While it posted a strong volume growth in automotive batteries of around 13 per cent and industrial batteries grew around 12 per cent and revenue from EV chargers and lithium battery packs grew three fold.
“We understand that there is a transition taking place. We also see that this is a long-tenured sunset. We definitely haven’t seen the peak ICE engine production. We see that there is a clear runway of 10-15 years. We will continue to optimize our capacity,” Gourineni said, when asked about the growth in the EV segment. The company is looking to increase the capacity of four-wheeler battering from 19 million units now to 24 million units in the next three years. He said that the market size of lead acid batteries may increase by 8-9 per cent next year in India and from around the $7 billion mark, it may touch $10 billion in the next five years.
“For Lead Acid alone, our company will be looking at a $3 billion target in terms of sales, from around $1,2 billion during the previous financial year,” he added. Lead acid batteries are considered as one of the most recycled products with a recycle capability of 99 per cent. The company claims that it sources around 80 per cent of its raw materials from recycled sources.
| CHARGING THE FUTURE
| 24 million
| Capacity increase in 4-wheeler batteries in three years
| Rs 700 crore
| Additional investment line up over maintenance capex of Rs 300 crore
| $3 billion
| Sales target for next five years from $1.2 billion now