UPL, CH4 Global partner to launch methane-reducing cattle feed in India

The initiative comes as the livestock industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. Enteric methane from cattle digestion is currently the largest human-driven source

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the agreement. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:26 AM IST
Agricultural solutions provider UPL and CH4 Global announced a strategic partnership on Thursday to distribute a seaweed-based feed supplement in five major markets, including India that could reduce cattle methane emissions by up to 90 per cent.

The multi-year agreement targets India, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, which together account for more than 40 per cent of the global cattle population, the UPL said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership will focus on distributing CH4 Global's Methane Tamer product, a feed supplement derived from Asparagopsis seaweed, through UPL's existing distribution networks and feed formulations.

"Methane is almost thirty times as harmful for global warming than CO2," UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.

"Recent reports show the highest levels in 8,00,000 years, so its reduction must be our top priority."  The initiative comes as the livestock industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its environmental impact. Enteric methane from cattle digestion is currently the largest human-driven source of methane emissions globally.

CH4 Global President and CEO Steve Meller said the partnership with UPL would help accelerate the global adoption of methane reduction solutions in livestock farming.

Neither company disclosed the financial terms of the agreement.

The partnership aims to create specific business models for each target market, integrating Methane Tamer into UPL's existing feed products while leveraging the company's market presence and customer relationships.

Topics :UPLagriculture economyAgriculture products

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

