Home / Companies / News / Amazon Prime Day invite-only deal targets buyer frustration: Report

Amazon Prime Day invite-only deal targets buyer frustration: Report

Shoppers request an invite for discounted items they see on the site - 32% off an Acer Swift X laptop, for example, - and get an email if the deal is still available

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Spencer Soper

Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime Day sale can be a frustrating experience because the best deals are often gone in seconds. So this year, the company is dangling an “invite-only” promotion designed to give customers a better shot at snagging the bargains they want.
 
Shoppers request an invite for discounted items they see on the site — 32% off an Acer Swift X laptop, for example, — and get an email if the deal is still available. A unique link lets them buy the product during the sale, which kicked off Tuesday at 3 a.m. New York time and runs through Wednesday. 

The new promotion adds a kind of lottery effect to some Prime Day bargains and saves Amazon shoppers the hassle of constantly monitoring the site and refreshing their browsers, said Kristin McGrath, editor of RetailMeNot, which monitors online deals.

“This way you either get the deal or you don’t and you don’t waste two days searching for it,” she said. 

In a statement, company spokesperson Maria Boschetti said: “Amazon continues to invest in Prime by expanding existing benefits and adding new benefits to add even more value.”

Despite a stubbornly high inflation rate and nagging worries about the US economy, legions of consumers are expected to show up for Amazon’s marquee summer sale. Worldwide, shoppers will spend an estimated $12.9 billion during the event, up about 11% from last year, according to Insider Intelligence. 

The two-day event is off to a strong start, according to Numerator, which monitors Prime Day sales from a pool of 1,500 unique shoppers. The average order size as of noon New York time was $59, up 15.3% from the same period during last year’s sale. Apple watches and Amazon brand toilet paper were among the top-selling products, indicating people are looking for deals on electronics and household items.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 to attract new subscribers who pay $139 a year for shipping discounts, video streaming and other perks. The event helps Amazon lock in shoppers before the holidays and deepen its relationship with existing customers by offering them exclusive deals on Amazon gadgets and other products. About 167 million Amazon shoppers in the US had Prime memberships as of March, unchanged from a year earlier, according to market research firm Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

Shoppers increasingly see the sale as a valuable aspect of a Prime subscription, according to Prosper Insights and Analytics, which conducts monthly consumer surveys. Some 42% of shoppers said Prime Day deals were one of the reasons they subscribed to Amazon, according to a survey in May, up from 26% four years ago. 

Amazon is doing its best to sustain interest by touting “millions of deals,” including as much as 75% off some of its own own signature products, such as Alexa-powered Echo Show smart speakers and Amazon Fire televisions. It also promoted the event through TikTok influencers, hoping to draw younger shoppers from the popular social-media platform. In one promotion, influencer Alix Earle tallied up all the things she planned to purchase during the sale. Such promotions helped boost Prime Day mentions on TikTok 91% from a year ago, according to ComScore Inc.

In recent years, Amazon rivals such as Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. have drafted off Prime Day, offering their own discounts and boosting online shopping. US e-commerce sales overall are expected to hit $13.1 billion during the sale, up 9.5% from last year, according to Adobe Inc.

Third-party sellers are keen to unload a glut of electronics and apparel during the sale, said Yoni Mazor, founder of GETIDA, a company that helps merchants sell products on Amazon. Many of them bought extra inventory during the pandemic and are still working their way through it, he said.

“They need a good outlet to get rid of that stock, and Amazon does a good job of drumming up demand during the summer, which is usually pretty dry for sales,” he said.

Prime Day will also fuel Amazon’s advertising business, said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, founder and chief executive officer of Teikametrics, a Boston-based software firm that manages almost $1 billion in annual advertising spending on Amazon, Walmart and other platforms. Amazon is giving advertisers greater visibility into how their campaigns are working in real time, which helps them target their spending more effectively and makes Amazon a good choice for brands otherwise pulling back on their ad spending.

“Brands are putting their money where they feel the most confident, and Amazon has so much information about ad performance,” he said. “Prime Day is going to be successful even though there’s this advertising recession.”

Also Read

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top

Market size of India's online retail sector likely to touch $325 bn by 2030

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

HCA Healthcare says data breach may affect 11 mn patients in 20 states

Temasek plans to step up investment in India technology, retail firms

Usha Martin arm Espana incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in Spain

Apple iPhone exports hit top gear, touch Rs 20,000 crore in first quarter

Kalpataru Projects International arm completes 100% acquisition of Fasttel

Topics :Amazon Prime DayRetail sectorE-comm market

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story