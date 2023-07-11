Temasek plans to step up investment in India technology, retail firms

Singapore’s Temasek will strengthen its technology, consumer and financial services portfolio in India by raising stakes in companies and investing in market leaders and early-stage companies.

Temasek’s yearly review said its India investments included Country Delight, a subscription-based food essentials platform, HealthKart, a nutrition and wellness supplements manufacturer and retailer, and OneCard, a mobile-first credit card issuance platform. EvolutionX Debt Capital, a growth-stage debt financing platform jointly established by Temasek and DBS Bank, provides financing to growth stage technology-enabled companies.



“Over the year, we committed to a new fund managed by our strategic partner LeapFrog Investments. We made our first direct investment in SarvaGram, a company that provides financial and productivity enhancing solutions to rural households in India,” said Temasek in a statement in Singapore.