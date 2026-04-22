Amazon seized 15 million counterfeit products in 2025 using AI tools

“Our goal is to protect the store for customers, brands, and sellers alike. But we understand policies designed to protect customers can sometimes create friction for sellers trying to grow their business. That’s why we’ve invested in tools such as Amazon’s Account Health Dashboard, which gives sellers transparency and control into their adherence to policies, performance targets, and more, " said Rohan Oommen, vice president of Worldwide Customer and Partner Trust. "Ensuring that legitimate selling partners can thrive on Amazon is central to our mission, and this report reflects that commitment, he added.”