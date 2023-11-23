Home / Companies / News / Amazon set to win EU's nod for its $1.4 billion iRobot acquisition: Report

Amazon set to win EU's nod for its $1.4 billion iRobot acquisition: Report

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition watchdog, warned Amazon in July that the deal could reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners

Reuters
The UK antitrust agency cleared the deal unconditionally after a preliminary review.

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Amazon is set to win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its $1.4 billion acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, three people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
 
Antitrust enforcers around the world have stepped up scrutiny of Big Tech acquiring smaller rivals, concerned about the accumulation of troves of data by a few companies and big players leveraging their dominance into new markets.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The European Commission, which acts as the EU's competition watchdog, warned Amazon in July that the deal could reduce competition in robot vacuum cleaners and reinforce the U.S. company's dominant position as an online marketplace provider.

The Commission, which is due to decide on the deal by Feb.
 
14, declined to comment. Amazon did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
 
The deal announced in August would add iRobot's Roomba robot vacuum to U.S. online retail giant Amazon's portfolio of smart devices, includes the Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall-mounted smart displays.
 
The UK antitrust agency cleared the deal unconditionally after a preliminary review.

Also Read

Puresight Systems launches vacuum Roomba Combo j7+, starts at Rs 89,900

Amazon's $1.7 bn deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets US approval

Removing legal ambiguity on 'hub-and-spoke' provisions empowers CCI

56th edition of IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn and Delhi Fair Furniture has begun

Amazon's $1.7 bn deal to buy Roomba maker iRobot gets UK approval

69% of Indian respondents see GenAI as crucial in sustainability: Capgemini

Lupin announces launch of world's first FDC drug for chronic lung disease

Record 518 million Indian viewers watched cricket World Cup on TV: Disney

Govt, Amazon partner to leverage 'districts as export hubs' initiative

Centre plans to ask ONGC to consider rights issue to fund HPCL: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AmazonEuropean Union

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Madhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cos

AI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story