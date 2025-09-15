L&T bags ₹2,500-5,000 cr deal for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has secured a deal from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) to construct 156 route kilometres (RKM) of ballastless track for the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

While the construction major did not reveal the specifics of the contract, it classified it under a 'large project', which it states falls under a ₹2,500-₹5,000 crore deal.

The deal covers design, supply, construction, testing and commissioning on a design-build lump sum basis on the section between Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex and Zaroli village in Gujarat (package T1), the company said in an exchange filing. The order involves over 21 km of underground track and 135 km on elevated viaducts.

This is the second track-work order L&T has secured for the corridor. In April 2022, the company was awarded a contract covering 116 km from south of Vadodara to the Sabarmati depot (package T3). With the addition of the new contract, the firm said that it is now responsible for more than half of the total track works on the project. It added that the Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track technology will be used for the project, enabling train speeds of up to 320 km per hour and offering longer service life, improved ride quality and easier maintenance.