Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 1,000 cr to set up grinding plant in Jharkhand

Ambuja Cements, now a part of Adani Group, on Wednesday said it has planned to invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up a cement grinding unit in Godda district of Jharkhand.

The new 4 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) cement grinding unit would be set up after requisite approvals, Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) said in a statement.

This project is "planned in the close proximity to Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd, as part of a comprehensive approach to disposing of fly ash in an environmentally safe manner and contributing to the circular economy," it said.

The unit will generate direct and indirect employment for over 2,500 people, it added.

Ambuja Cements operates two cement plants in Jharkhand with a combined capacity of 6 MTPA.

"We believe that Jharkhand holds immense potential in terms of resources, infrastructure, and skilled manpower, making it an ideal location for this project. We look forward to working closely with the state to ensure the successful implementation of this project," Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business said.

Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd, recently acquired Sanghi Industries Ltd which has a capacity of 74.6 MTPA with 18 integrated cement manufacturing plants and 14 cement grinding units across the country.