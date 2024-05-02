American Express opens its largest campus worldwide in Gurugram, India

American Express, a global payments company, has announced the inauguration of its expansive, nearly one-million-square-foot campus in Gurugram, Haryana. According to a release by the company, the new campus will serve as a hub for American Express operations in India and will be the largest campus opened by the company to date.

Situated in sector 74A Gurugram, the new office will be an addition to its existing facilities in Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Employees are set to transition to the new facility in phases, with the relocation process slated to commence by the end of May.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager of American Express India emphasised the company's focus on nurturing local talent and leveraging global expertise to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences worldwide.

Khanna said, "The new office building provides a modern, energy efficient workspace that will enable our teams to continue driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide."

In addition to work-related amenities, the campus features recreational facilities such as quiet rooms, recreational lounges, and onsite healthcare facilities to promote colleague well-being and work-life balance. A cafeteria, fitness facilities, outdoor sports courts, indoor table games, and terraces further aim to "foster a sense of community and belonging".

The building incorporates advanced technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact, including LED lighting for energy efficiency, smart building systems for optimal facility utilisation, electric vehicle charging stations, and renewable energy sources such as solar thermal power. Waste management and water reclamation initiatives underscore American Express' commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Gagandeep Singh, Senior Vice President of Global Real Estate and Workplace Experience at American Express, said, "Our new India campus is the largest office we've built from the ground up globally, and the facility is a fitting reflection of the American Express brand and the kind of workplace where our colleagues can thrive."

The American firm reported net income of $2,437 million, up 34 per cent from $1,816 million reported during the same period a year ago.