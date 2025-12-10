Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals lower start; Meesho, Aequs ipos to list today
Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, are anticipated to open lower on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, reflecting mixed signals from global markets. GIFT Nifty futures were trading 57 points lower at 25,902, at 7:36 AM.
Across Asia, markets are broadly in negative territory. Mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.91 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.49 per cent as investors await crucial November consumer price index (CPI) data from China. Japan's Nikkei down 0.29 per cent, and South Korea's KOSPI was trading 0.28 per cent lower.
Overnight, US equities closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.09 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a 0.13 per cent gain. Market participants are keenly awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy decision, expected later today following its meeting this week.
IPO today:
Mainboard IPOs: Park Medi World IPO and Nephrocare Health Services IPO are set to open for subscription today. Corona Remedies IPO and Wakefit Innovations IPO will conclude their subscription periods. Shares of Vidya Wires, Aequs, and Meesho are scheduled to list on the exchanges.
SME IPOs: Shipwaves Online IPO and Unisem Agritech IPO will open for subscription. Riddhi Display Equipments IPO, Prodocs Solutions Ltd. IPO, and K.V.Toys India Ltd. IPO will close for applications.
Allotment Finalisation: The basis of allotment for Flywings Simulator Training Centre IPO, Encompass Design India IPO (ScaleSauce IPO), and Methodhub Software IPO will be finalized today.
That apart, a prominent investment banker stated on Tuesday that IPOs worth $20 billion per annum are the "new normal" for India, projecting this to be an annualized run rate for the foreseeable future. READ MORE
Rupee opens lower on Wednesday
Indian rupee opens 15 paise weaker on Wednesday, Dec 10.
Meesho shares to list today
Grey market signals indicate that SoftBank-backed e-commerce company Meesho is likely to see a strong listing on the BSE and NSE today, December 10, 2025. The anticipated debut follows its ₹5,421.2 crore initial public offering (IPO), which included a fresh issue of 382.9 million shares along with an offer for sale of 105.5 million shares. Catch LIVE action here
Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook
Bank Nifty index opened on a negative note and drifted towards 58,900 zones in the initial hour of the session. Later gradual recovery was seen from lower levels towards 59,350 zones but it remained choppy in narrow range of 200 points between 59,100 to 59,300 levels. READ MORE
Nuvama starts with 'Buy' on Yatharth Hospitals amid strong growth outlook
Yatharth Hospitals, an emerging healthcare player with a strong presence across North India, is gearing up for an accelerated growth phase as it expands aggressively across key micro markets, analysts said.
Domestic brokerage Nuvama projects a robust 30 per cent revenue and 31 per cent Ebitda compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-28E, underpinned by a strategic scale-up of bed capacity, from around 2,500 beds in FY26E to nearly 5,000 by FY30E. READ MORE
Elara bets on NTPC, Power Grid; sees hydro sector on strong long-term path
Regulated firms, along with renewables and hydro, remain attractive in the utilities sector even as power generation continues its downward trajectory, according to brokerage Elara Capital. Although power generation declined 0.9 per cent in November, peak demand rose 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the month, while traded volumes jumped 17.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
Elara prefers regulated public-sector utilities such as NTPC and Power Grid Corporation, citing assured returns from regulated assets and a strong capacity-addition pipeline. CESC, it believes, offers meaningful upside driven by its ambitious renewable-capacity expansion plans, while NLC India appears attractive on account of its plan to double regulated equity by FY30. READ MORE
Gold edges higher as US Federal Reserve prepares to announce rate cut
Gold rose on Tuesday as investors positioned for the widely expected December Federal Reserve rate cut, even as attention shifted to whether policymakers will signal a slower easing path when their two-day meeting begins later in the day.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $4,208.39 per ounce by 0920 GMT. US gold futures for February delivery rose 0.48 per cent to $4,237.80 per ounce. READ MORE
IPOs worth $20 billion per annum are the 'new normal' for India, says JP Morgan
Initial public offerings worth $20 billion a year are now the "new normal" for India and are likely to become a steady annual run rate over the next few years, according to a top investment banker.
JP Morgan noted that India’s IPO market, which has seen a flurry of share sales this fiscal, has already recorded $21 billion of issuances in 2025, matching last year’s tally. The total is expected to exceed $23 billion by year-end, with several large deals, including a ₹10,000 crore issue by ICICI Prudential AMC, currently in the pipeline. READ MORE
2025 tests active largecap funds' outperformance amid tougher markets
The two-year run of outperformance by active largecap funds may be coming to an end as market conditions turn more challenging. As of December 4, only about one in three active largecap schemes (direct plans) beat the BSE 100 Total Return Index (TRI) on a year-on-year basis. READ MORE
Stocks to Watch
Tata Power, Swiggy, Zydus Life, Hudco, Nalco shares to remain in focus today. Here's why
How to trade Nifty today?
During the weekly expiry session, Nifty witnessed heightened volatility and ended the day at 25,839, down 120 points. The index opened 93 points lower and extended its decline by another 139 points, hitting an intraday low of 25,728. However, post 10 A.M., Nifty staged a strong recovery of 195 points, before facing another mild correction after 2 PM. READ MORE
Stocks to buy
Gujarat Pipavav, ESAB India among top stocks to buy today. Check analysis here
Power Finance Corporation, Sidbi scrap ₹11,500 crore bond issues
Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) called off their planned bond issues worth a combined ₹11,500 crore on Tuesday after investor bids came in at yields above the levels the issuers were prepared to accept, according to people familiar with the matter. READ MORE
PE/VC investments highest in a decade, says Equirus Capital report
Private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) investments in India have climbed to their highest level in a decade, underscoring renewed confidence in the country's long-term growth story, according to a new research report by financial services firm Equirus Capital. The report noted that financial sponsors closed 1,761 deals between January and November 2025, surpassing the previous peak of 1,726 deals recorded in 2021. READ MORE
US market update
Overnight, US equities closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.38 per cent, and the S&P 500 declined 0.09 per cent, while the Nasdaq Composite managed a 0.13 per cent gain.
Asian markets today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across Asia, markets are broadly in negative territory.
- Mainland China's CSI 300 down 0.91 per cent
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.49 per cent
- Japan's Nikkei down 0.29 per cent
- South Korea's KOSPI traded 0.28 per cent lower
