Amfi elects Navneet Munot as chairman, Anthony Heredia as vice-chairperson

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has elected Navneet Munot and Anthony Heredia as its new chairman and vice-chairperson. Munot is the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of HDFC Asset Management. Heredia is the MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund.

The election brings an end to a two-year term of A Balasubramanian as the chairman and Radhika Gupta as the vice-chairperson.

Though the association holds elections for the two positions every year, the elected representatives generally get a two-year term.

The election took place at the 28th annual general meeting (AGM) of Amfi in September 2023. Munot and Heredia will take charge from 16 October 2023.

"I look forward to collaborating with my industry colleagues and working under the guidance of our regulator Sebi to propel the mutual fund industry to even greater heights. Together, we'll strive to enhance the financial well-being of our investors and bring greater prosperity to our nation. For Amfi as an organisation, I look forward to continuing the strong legacy and build on the Amfi 2.0 strategy that has been outlined to strengthen Amfi," said Munot.