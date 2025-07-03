Home / Companies / News / Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

IndiGo appoints former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant to its Board as Non-Executive Director, leveraging his extensive experience in public policy and infrastructure development

Amitabh Kant, Deccan Conversations
IndiGo said it expects to leverage Kant’s experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement as it expands its global network. (Photo: PTI)
Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, has appointed former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on its Board, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Kant, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre, has held several senior positions in the Indian government. Most recently, he served as India’s G20 Sherpa during the country’s presidency. He played a key role in drafting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration in September 2023.
 
Over a four-decade-long career, Kant also served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, where he led programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme and initiatives on mobility and sustainability. He has previously held board positions at the National Highways Authority of India and was a member of the National Statistical Commission. 
 
IndiGo said it expects to leverage Kant’s experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement as it expands its global network. The airline is targeting international growth as part of its 2030 strategy. IndiGo is India's largest airline with more than 60 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.
 
Kant said, “In under two decades, IndiGo has transformed air travel in India. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce.”
 
Vikram Singh Mehta, Chairman of the Board of Directors at IndiGo, said, “Mr. Kant’s administrative experience and leadership in delivering projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo, especially in its international expansion efforts.”

Topics :Amitabh KantIndiGointerglobe

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

