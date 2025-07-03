Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, has appointed former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive Director on its Board, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Kant, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre, has held several senior positions in the Indian government. Most recently, he served as India’s G20 Sherpa during the country’s presidency. He played a key role in drafting the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration in September 2023.

ALSO READ: Nifty Sept rejig: IndiGo, Max Health to replace Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Over a four-decade-long career, Kant also served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years, where he led programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme and initiatives on mobility and sustainability. He has previously held board positions at the National Highways Authority of India and was a member of the National Statistical Commission.