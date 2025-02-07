World's largest curd plant coming to Kolkata as Amul invests Rs 600 crore

In a major boost to the dairy industry, India’s iconic dairy brand, Amul has announced setting up the world’s largest curd (dahi) manufacturing facility in Kolkata. This new integrated dairy plant, backed by Rs 600 crore investment, will significantly expand Amul’s footprint in West Bengal.

“We will be setting up an integrated dairy plant in Kolkata, West Bengal. The new facility will have the world's largest curd manufacturing plant with a capacity of 10 lakh kg per day," said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of GCMMF, in a statement to PTI.

This dairy plant will have a milk processing capacity of 1.5 million litres per day and will be located at Sankrail Food Park in Howrah, near Kolkata. It is being developed in two phases by Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, Anand.

Why Kolkata?

Kolkata and its surrounding areas have a high demand for curd, particularly for popular local varieties like ‘tok doi’ (sour curd) and ‘mishti doi’ (sweet curd). The new plant aims to cater to this growing market while strengthening Amul’s presence in the state.

Currently, Amul is the largest fresh milk brand in Bengal, selling over one million litres of milk per day. The company has also built a strong milk procurement network across 14 districts, connecting over 120,000 women milk producers.

A big push for India’s dairy revolution

The new facility will further strengthen the dairy cooperative movement in Bengal under the White Revolution 2.0 initiative led by the Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

With a turnover of Rs 59,445 crore in 2023-24, Amul saw an 8 percent growth last year and expects double-digit revenue growth this year, driven by strong demand. The cooperative currently processes 31 million litres of milk per day and has an annual milk processing capacity of 50 million litres.

Globally, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) ranks 8th among the top 20 dairy companies in terms of milk processing, according to the International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN). The cooperative also exports dairy products to nearly 50 countries and has recently entered the US market with four fresh milk variants for the Indian and Asian diaspora.

[With PTI inputs]